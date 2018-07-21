Mets' Peter Alonso: Busts out with three hits
Alonso went 3-for-4 with a home run, triple and a walk Friday in Triple-A Las Vegas' 11-8 loss to Reno.
After getting off to a 5-for-45 start to July, Alonso's bat has heated up the last two games, with the first baseman reaching base in seven of 10 plate appearances. The back-to-back strong showings came after he returned from a dazzling performance earlier in the week at the Futures Game, where he homered on the hardest-hit ball of the contest, as measured by Statcast data. Perhaps a turnaround is brewing for Alonso, who is hitting just .200/.325/.486 across 126 plate appearance since being promoted to the Pacific Coast League in mid-June.
