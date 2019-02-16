Alonso will be given a chance to earn an Opening Day roster spot, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Alonso looked big-league ready last season after hitting .285/.395/.579 across the two highest levels of the minors, but the Mets didn't give him a September call-up, presumably to secure an extra year of team control. To follow through on such a move would require the team to keep him down for at least a couple weeks at the start of the season. General manager Brodie Van Wagenen wasn't in charge last year, though, so it's possible he has different ideas and wants his best players on the roster on Opening Day. Manager Mickey Callaway hinted at that Saturday, calling Van Wagenen "a player's guy," though it would be an unconventional (if commendable) move for the Mets to open with Alonso on the roster.