Mets' Peter Alonso: Extends home-run streak to four games
Alonso went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and three runs for Double-A Binghamton in the affiliate's 6-4 win over Erie on Sunday.
Alonso has cleared the fences in four consecutive games, bringing his home-run total up to seven in just 88 plate appearances this season. The 23-year-old impressed late last season in a smaller sample of games with Binghamton and has only upped the ante in 2018, producing an incredible 1.278 OPS in the Eastern League. Though Adrian Gonzalez merely represents a placeholder at first base for the big club, it's not expected that Alonso will earn an extended audition in the majors at any point in the near future, despite his immense success to date.
