Mets' Peter Alonso: Missed time with hand injury
Alonso missed time this season with a hand injury, J.J. Cooper of Baseball America reports.
The Mets' first baseman prospect is slashing .265/.330/.507 with High-A St. Lucie this season, including 12 home runs and 15 doubles in 211 at-bats. The power numbers make Alonso attractive in deeper dynasty formats, as he projects as a possible clean up hitter one day in the big leagues if he can hit right-handed pitchers.
More News
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...