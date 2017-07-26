Alonso missed time this season with a hand injury, J.J. Cooper of Baseball America reports.

The Mets' first baseman prospect is slashing .265/.330/.507 with High-A St. Lucie this season, including 12 home runs and 15 doubles in 211 at-bats. The power numbers make Alonso attractive in deeper dynasty formats, as he projects as a possible clean up hitter one day in the big leagues if he can hit right-handed pitchers.