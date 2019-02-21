Mets' Peter Alonso: Now going by shortened first name
Alonso will now go by the first name "Pete," Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
The first base prospect was previously referred to as "Peter," but it seems he now wants people to call him by his preferred, shortened version. Alonso is firmly in the running for the Mets' starting first base job this spring, though questions about his defense as well as service time considerations are making his Opening Day roster status a bit murky. It seems like he has the bat to succeed in the majors, however, as he produced a strong .285/.395/.579 slash line across Double-A and Triple-A last season.
