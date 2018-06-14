Mets' Peter Alonso: Promoted to Triple-A
Alonso was promoted to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday,
Alonso's promotion to Triple-A coincides with Dominic Smith's promotion to the majors following the release of Adrian Gonzalez. The well-regarded prospect had little left to prove with Double-A Binghamton, slashing a combined .314/.427/.575 with 17 homers over the past two seasons (75 games) with the Rumble Ponies. If Alonso is able to continue mashing in his first taste of Triple-A, he could make his way to the majors sometime during the second half of 2018, especially if Smith is struggling.
