Alonso went 3-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI for Double-A Binghamton in Friday's win over Erie.

It was his third straight multi-hit performance, and Alonso now boasts a ridiculous .397/.500/.730 slash line through 19 games with five homers and 14 RBI. Encouragingly, the 23-year-old is enjoying plenty of success against same-side pitching to begin 2018, with four of his five home runs coming off RHP. The sample sizes are still very small, but if Alonso can maintain more even splits than he has in the past, the Mets' No. 1 fantasy prospect could overtake Dominic Smith in the organization's eyes as their first baseman of the future given his superior power potential.