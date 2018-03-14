The Mets reassigned Alonso to their minor-league camp Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Alonso, who was attending Mets camp as a non-roster invitee, went 2-for-14 in Grapefruit League games in his first spring training with the big club. The first baseman is expected to open the upcoming campaign at Double-A Binghamton after logging only 47 plate appearances in the Eastern League in 2017 following his late-season promotion from High-A St. Lucie.