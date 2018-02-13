Alonso will attend spring training as a non-roster invitee, Abbey Mastracco of NJ.com reports.

Alonso will enter camp with little hope to make the major-league roster, but he'll get the chance to see some live arms this spring. He smashed 16 home runs and drove in 58 runs at High-A St. Lucie in 2017 before being promoted to Double-A Binghamton. Alonso is currently the No. 7 prospect within the Mets' minor-league system, and he will look to build on the success he had last season.