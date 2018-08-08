Mets' Peter Alonso: Records four hits at Triple-A
Alonso went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double and four RBI in Triple-A Las Vegas' 9-6 win over Iowa on Tuesday.
Alonso went deep for the third time in four games and notched his third career four-hit performance after singling in his final at-bat of the afternoon. After hitting just .165 through his first 26 games in the Pacific Coast League, Alonso has adjusted impressively since late July. In his subsequent 17 contests, the first baseman has supplied a 1.170 OPS while homering six times and driving in 24 runs.
