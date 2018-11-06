Alonso will be invited to spring training and is expected to have the opportunity to compete for the starting job at first base, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Alonso has yet to make his major-league debut despite putting together a .260/.355/.585 slash line with 21 home runs and 67 RBI across 67 games at Triple-A Las Vegas in 2018. He's expected to see a lot of at-bats during spring training and could ultimately earn a starting role if he's able to impress.