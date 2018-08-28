Mets' Peter Alonso: Won't be up in September
Alonso will not be called up when rosters expand in September, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Alonso has done all he can this season to earn a call up, hitting .277/.393/.560 with 33 homers in 125 games for Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Las Vegas, but he won't get to make his big-league debut until next season. The Mets' stated reason is that Wilmer Flores, Jay Bruce and Dominic Smith will be playing first base.
