The Rays traded Maton to the Mets on Tuesday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash.

In 40 appearances with the Rays, Maton has posted a 4.58 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 35.1 innings -- a considerable step back from his 3.00 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 2023. He'll now head to New York in order to add depth to the Mets' bullpen and will likely remain in a middle relief role. Joey Lucchesi was designated for assignment in order to free up a spot on the 40-man roster.