The Cardinals traded Helsley to the Mets on Wednesday in exchange for Jesus Baez, Nate Dohm and Frank Elissalt, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

After making a move for Tyler Rogers earlier in the day, the Mets will bring in another quality high-leverage arm in Helsley, who currently boasts a 3.00 ERA through 36 innings and has notched 21 saves this season. With Edwin Diaz already firmly established as the Mets' closer, Helsley will likely join Rogers in working as a setup man in Queens.

