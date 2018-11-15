O'Rourke signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Thursday.

The deal includes an invitation to spring training. O'Rourke was limited to just 14.1 innings across four minor-league levels in 2018 while working his way back from Tommy John surgery. The veteran left-hander last pitched in the majors for the Twins in 2016, when he posted a 3.96 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 24:10 K:BB across 25.0 innings of relief.

