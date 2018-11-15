Mets' Ryan O'Rourke: Inks minor-league deal with Mets
O'Rourke signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Thursday.
The deal includes an invitation to spring training. O'Rourke was limited to just 14.1 innings across four minor-league levels in 2018 while working his way back from Tommy John surgery. The veteran left-hander last pitched in the majors for the Twins in 2016, when he posted a 3.96 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 24:10 K:BB across 25.0 innings of relief.
More News
-
Orioles' Ryan O'Rourke: Rehabbing with Aberdeen•
-
Orioles' Ryan O'Rourke: Scheduled for bullpen session Saturday•
-
Orioles' Ryan O'Rourke: Comes to terms with Orioles•
-
Twins' Ryan O'Rourke: Outrighted off 40-man•
-
Twins' Ryan O'Rourke: Undergoes TJ surgery Tuesday•
-
Twins' Ryan O'Rourke: Surgery on tap for partially-torn UCL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...