The Mets reinstated Jankowski (hand) from the 10-day injured list Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. He'll start in right field and bat eighth in Monday's game against Atlanta, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

Before he was placed on the IL in late May after requiring surgery to repair a fractured bone in his left hand, Jankowski had been serving as a fourth outfielder for the Mets. He'll draw a start in his return to the big club, however, as the Mets' outfield depth will be tested to begin the week with Jeff McNeil (personal) on the paternity list and with Starling Marte (groin) considered day-to-day. Once both McNeil and Marte are back in the fold, the Mets likely won't have much of a need to carry Jankowski and Ender Inciarte as reserve outfielders, so expect one of the two to get moved off the 40-man roster.