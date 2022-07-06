Manager Buck Showalter said Wednesday that Jankowski (hand) might return during the Mets' series against Atlanta next week, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Jankowski began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Syracuse on Monday and went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and a walk. He should remain in the minors through the weekend but appears to be closing in on a return within the next week. Once the 31-year-old is activated, it's possible that he serves as the Mets' fourth outfielder.
