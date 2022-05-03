Jankowski went 2-for-3 with a walk, three runs scored and a stolen base in a 5-4 win over Atlanta during the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

Getting the start in center field and hitting leadoff, Jankowski made the most of his opportunity. The 30-year-old hasn't seen much playing time behind Brandon Nimmo and mostly gets used as a pinch runner or defensive sub, with Tuesday's plate appearances being his first since Apr. 24. Despite the limited role, Jankowski is batting .360 (9-for-25) with three steals and eight runs scored on the season.