Jankowski was designated for assignment by the Mets on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 31-year-old has appeared in 43 games for the Mets this year but was jettisoned from the 26-man and 40-man rosters Friday to make room for Tyler Naquin, who was acquired from the Reds. Jankowski has a .167/.286/.167 slash line and is hitless in 27 contests going back to early May.