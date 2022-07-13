Jankowski will start in right field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game in Atlanta.

Following his reinstatement from the injured list Monday, Jankowski will pick up a third consecutive start in right field in place of Starling Marte (groin) after going 0-for-5 with a walk and a hit-by-pitch in the first two games of the series. The Mets haven't dismissed the possibility of placing Marte on the IL, but with Jeff McNeil (personal) set to return from the paternity list Thursday, Jankowski may not be in store for regular playing time in the outfield beyond Wednesday.