Jankowski is making good progress in his return from a broken left hand and hopes to be cleared to grip a bat next week, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Jankowski was given a timeline of 6-to-8 weeks after undergoing surgery on his hand in late May, putting his likely return sometime in mid-July. He now hopes to be ready around July 1, though the extent to which that's just him being optimistic as players often are about their own availability is unclear.