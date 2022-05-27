Jankowski was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal on his left hand, a procedure which generally takes 6-to-8 weeks to recover from, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

The given timeline places Jankowski's expected recovery date sometime near the All-Star break. He wasn't starting frequently for the Mets and was hitting just .209/.292/.209 in 48 trips to the plate, but the injury nonetheless hurts the team's outfield depth. The Mets have yet to call up a hitter to take his place, instead recalling Yoan Lopez and Stephen Nogosek.