Jankowski (hand) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment this week, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Jankowski has been on the shelf since May 27 after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured bone on his left hand. The 31-year-old is expected to need multiple games in the minors to get his timing back at the plate, so he won't be a lock to come off the 10-day injured list by the weekend. Whenever he's activated, Jankowski could unseat Ender Inciarte as the Mets' fourth outfielder.
