Jankowski is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs.

Jankowski went 0-for-8 with two walks while starting in all three of the Mets' contests in Atlanta earlier this week, but he'll return to the bench Thursday with Jeff McNeil (paternity list) and Starling Marte (groin) checking back into the lineup following three- and four-game absences, respectively. McNeil, Marte, Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha will likely represent the Mets' top options in the outfield moving forward, so Jankowski's starts are expected to be few and far between.