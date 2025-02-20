Megill entered camp further along than most Mets starters and was slated to throw three innings of live batting practice this week, Andrew Tredinnick of NorthJersey.com reports.

He already threw two innings in a live batting practice session, and is ahead of Paul Blackburn (back) and Griffin Canning, the two other starters Megill is competing with for the final two spots in the Mets' six-man rotation. Once the trio starts pitching in games this spring, their performance will take precedence over who got built up quickest in camp, but it's at least good to know Megill is healthy and throwing. His goal this season is to trust his stuff and attack hitters in the zone more in order to keep his pitch count low after going six-plus innings in just four of his 15 starts in 2024.