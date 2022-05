Megill (biceps) said Sunday that he expects to begin throwing live batting practice within the next few days, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Megill landed on the injured list with right biceps tendinitis May 15, but he's made strong progress in his recovery following a brief shutdown. The right-hander will be evaluated for a minor-league rehab start after he faces live hitters, and he expects to need 1-2 rehab starts prior to rejoining the major-league club.