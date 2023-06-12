The Mets could elect to skip Megill's next turn through the rotation with team off days on tap Monday and Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Manager Buck Showalter and pitching coach Jeremy Hefner were set to discuss the Mets' rotation plan for the upcoming week following Sunday's loss to the Pirates, but if New York decides to take advantage of the two off days and pare down to four starters, Megill would almost certainly find himself as the odd man out. Megill has fallen short of the thresholds for a quality start in all but two of his 13 outings this season and is sitting on a 5.14 ERA and 1.70 WHIP over 63 innings. Even if Megill is moved out of the rotation just for this week, he could lose his spot to Triple-A starters Joey Lucchesi or David Peterson if his struggles continue much longer.