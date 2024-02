Megill will be among the competitors for the fifth spot in the Mets' rotation following the injury to Kodai Senga (shoulder), Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Jose Quintana, Sean Manaea, Luis Severino and Adrian Houser appear locked into the first four spots, leaving Megill, Joey Lucchesi, Jose Butto and Max Kranick to fight for the final one. Megill offers arguably the best upside of the bunch, but he struggled in 2023, collecting a 4.70 ERA and 105:58 K:BB over 126.1 innings.