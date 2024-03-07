Megill struck out six and walked two over three scoreless, no-hit innings during Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

The right-hander came into the game a favorite to secure the rotation spot opened up by Kodai Senga's shoulder injury, and Megill looked the part against a New York lineup that featured mainly younger players like Anthony Volpe, Austin Wells and Everson Pereira. Megill did plunk Oswald Peraza with a pitch and threw just 29 of 49 pitches for strikes, but he got some big whiffs with his new splitter. The 28-year-old right-hander has allowed only one run through his first eight spring innings with an impressive 13:2 K:BB.