Megill (elbow) struck out nine batters over 3.1 scoreless innings for Double-A Binghamton on Sunday. He allowed just one hit without walking a batter.

The right-hander was simply too much for Eastern League hitters, firing 39 of 55 pitches for strikes in his second rehab appearance. Megill hasn't pitched for the Mets since June 14 due to an elbow sprain, so he'll need at least one more start in the minors before potentially being an option for the big-league rotation, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he gets two more while the team takes a look at top prospect Nolan McLean. Over five innings for Binghamton on his rehab stint, Megill hasn't given up a run with a 13:1 K:BB.