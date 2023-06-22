Megill didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 10-8 loss to the Astros, coughing up five runs (four earned) on four hits and four walks over 2.1 innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander found the plate with only 32 of his 63 pitches and uncorked two wild pitches, but he was far from alone in having control issues as the two pitching staffs combined for 16 walks and two hit by pitches on the afternoon. It was the fourth time in his last six starts Megill failed to work past the fourth inning, and the rough stretch has sent his ERA soaring to 5.17. He'll try to get back on track in his next outing, likely to come at home early next week against the Brewers.