Megill (elbow) threw about 22 pitches in a live batting practice session Sunday at Citi Field, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Megill has now reached another major milestone in his recovery from a right elbow sprain by facing hitters for the first time since landing on the injured list June 17. The right-hander will likely throw another two-inning simulated live BP on Thursday and perhaps another sim game after that before the Mets map out a minor-league rehab assignment for him. The Mets will presumably let Megill get stretched out for a starting role during his assignment, but it's unclear if the big club will actually have a spot available for him in the rotation by the time he's eligible for activation in the middle of August.