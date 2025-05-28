Megill (4-4) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up two runs on four hits and four walks over 5.2 innings in a 6-4 victory over the White Sox. He struck out six.

The right-hander ran out of gas in the sixth inning, loading the bases on a single and two walks before getting the hook after 100 pitches (64 strikes), but Jose Butto got out of the jam without adding any runs to Megill's ledger. While he fell short of his second quality start of the season, Megill did collect his first win since April 21, snapping a five-start winless streak that had seen him stumble to a 6.17 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 36:12 K:BB over 23.1 innings. The 29-year-old lines up for a tough test in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week against the Dodgers.