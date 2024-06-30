The Mets are expected to option Megill to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Megill started Saturday's 9-6 loss to Houston, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts across 5.1 innings in a no-decision. As the Mets maneuver around Edwin Diaz's 10-game suspension, they're expected to call up a reliever to fill Megill's spot and eat innings in the coming days before having Christian Scott fill Megill's regular rotation slot. By rule, Megill will have to stay at Triple-A for 15 days, which means he likely won't be back on the active roster until after the All-Star break.