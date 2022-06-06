Megill (biceps) flew to meet up with the rest of his teammates in San Diego on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Megill has missed nearly a month with biceps tendinitis. He struck out five batters in 3.2 rehab innings for Double-A Binghamton on Sunday, and while it previously looked like he might need one more rehab start, the fact that he's linking up with his teammates suggests his next outing may come as part of the active roster. His return date is yet to be officially confirmed, but he'd be lined up to pitch against the Angels on Saturday.