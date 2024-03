Megill allowed one run on three hits over four innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins. He struck out two without walking a batter.

Aside from a second-inning solo shot by Tim Anderson, Megill looked sharp once again as he built up to 61 pitches (36 strikes). With Kodai Senga (shoulder) beginning the season on the IL, Megill appears ticketed for an Opening Day rotation spot, and he's earned it with an impressive 15:2 K:BB over 12 spring innings.