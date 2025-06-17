The Mets placed Megill on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right elbow sprain.

A sprained elbow indicates Megill is dealing with damage to his UCL, but the pitcher said Tuesday that he just has inflammation and no structural damage, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. He will be shut down for 7-to-10 days before hoping to ramp things back up. The Mets are due to get Frankie Montas (lat) and Sean Manaea (oblique) back soon, but they will need someone else to fill in for Megill later this week in Philadelphia.