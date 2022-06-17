Megill exited Thursday's start against the Brewers due to right shoulder discomfort, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Megill missed nearly a month due to right biceps inflammation but returned to action late last week. However, he exited Thursday's matchup with a trainer in the top of the fourth inning due to a shoulder issue. The extent of the injury isn't yet clear, but the right-hander will undergo further testing Friday. Prior to his departure Thursday, Megill allowed four runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six in 3.1 innings.