Megill didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against Boston, allowing one run on four hits and one walk across 4.2 innings. He struck out 10.

It was a much-needed bounce-back start for Megill, who lasted just 2.2 innings his last time out and had allowed four runs in each of his three previous starts. Megill tied his season high in strikeouts despite failing to complete five innings, and he was pulled after just 85 pitches. Megill has thrown more than five innings in just three of his 10 starts. In 48.0 innings, Megill owns a 3.56 ERA and a 66:23 K:BB.