Megill (undisclosed) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Friday and was included on the Mets' roster for the NL Wild Card series against the Padres, Deesha Thosar of Fox Sports reports.

Megill landed on the COVID-19 IL on Wednesday but quickly cleared the necessary protocols and is back on the active roster. The 27-year-old had a 5.13 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 51:13 K:BB over 47.1 innings this year and is likely to be a low-leverage option out of the bullpen this weekend.