Mets' Tylor Megill: Shifted to 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mets transferred Megill (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Tuesday.
Megill resumed a throwing program last week as he works his way back from a right elbow sprain, but the Mets' decision to move him to the 60-day IL means he won't be eligible to return until mid-August. The transaction clears a spot for the return of outfielder Jesse Winker (oblique) from the 60-day IL.
