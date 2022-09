Megill (shoulder) will be reinstated from the 60-day injured list Monday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Megill returned to the Mets' clubhouse Saturday after concluding his rehab assignment, but the team will wait a few days before activating him. Over six relief appearances in September, he allowed six runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five in 5.2 innings. Once he's officially activated, the 27-year-old will pitch out of the Mets' bullpen.