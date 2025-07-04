Megill (elbow) has been cleared to restart a throwing program, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander has been shut down since landing on the injured list in mid-June due to an elbow sprain, but he recently underwent an MRI that showed reduced inflammation and is ready to start throwing on flat ground. Megill will need some time to ramp up his arm strength but is hoping for a "quick-ish" buildup.