Megill (elbow) struck out five batters and allowed three earned runs on six hits and two walks over four innings in a rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Syracuse.

After tossing five innings in the third start of his rehab assignment Aug. 22, Megill has now covered four frames his last two times out at Triple-A, but he was able to get stretched out to 79 pitches Tuesday and looks ready to return from the 60-day injured list. The Mets haven't confirmed that Megill will be deployed as a starter upon his activation, though he looks like a decent bet to get a look in that role while Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea have struggled since the beginning of August to put their standing in the rotation on shaky ground. If Megill is inserted into the rotation, he could be reinstated for Sunday's game in Cincinnati, though the Mets may prefer to wait until early next week to make a roster move in order to give him an extra day or two to recover from Tuesday's outing with Syracuse.