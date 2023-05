Megill (3-2) took the loss Saturday as the Mets fell 5-2 to the Rockies, giving up three runs on six hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander wasn't particularly sharp, throwing only 58 of 96 pitches for strikes, but he also didn't get much help from his offense as the Mets never led in the game. Megill will take a 4.33 ERA and 27:18 K:BB through 35.1 innings into his next start, likely to come on the road next weekend against the Nationals.