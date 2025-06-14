site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Tyrone Taylor: Getting Saturday off
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Taylor isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Rays.
Taylor will give way to Jeff McNeil in center field after going 0-for-3 with an RBI during Friday's loss. Brett Baty will shift to second base as a result, while Ronny Mauricio covers third.
