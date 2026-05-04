Taylor is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.

Taylor will hit the bench after starting in the Mets' previous three games while going 1-for-11 with a walk and an RBI. Though his playing-time outlook has improved with Luis Robert (back) recently landing on the injured list, Taylor may have to settle for a part-time role in center field against right-handed pitching since rookie Carson Benge is also capable of covering the position.