Taylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

In the wake of Starling Marte's (knee) move to the injured list, Taylor had settled into a regular role in right field. Taylor started each of the last four games, going 3-for-14 with two home runs, two walks, five RBI and an additional two runs. He'll cede his spot in the outfield to DJ Stewart in the series finale.