Mets' Tyrone Taylor: Left out of lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Nationals.
Taylor started two of the first three games in center field while Luis Robert (back) was banged up, but he will be on the bench in the Mets' first contest after Robert was officially placed on the injured list. Carson Benge will slide over to center field, and MJ Melendez will draw the start in left field.
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