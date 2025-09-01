Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Monday that Taylor has been dealing with hamstring discomfort over the last few days, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Taylor hadn't played in either of the Mets' last two games, though New York faced right-handed starters in both of those contests and likely wouldn't have included in the lineup even if he were healthy. The hamstring issue seems to be a day-to-day concern for Taylor, who has been showing improvement and should be back in action before long.